Greentech heating: Super heat pump without refrigerant and 99% efficiency

As part of the “ElKaWe” project, researchers at Fraunhofer IPM have developed an extremely efficient electrocaloric heat pump that works without refrigerant and achieves an improvement in efficiency to an impressive 99.74 percent.

Greentech Fraunhofer: Are solid fuel heat pumps the future?

These solid fuel heat pumps are to be brought onto the market as an alternative to conventional compressor technology, as they offer greater efficiency. The electrocaloric heat pump uses special ceramics or polymers to which an electrical voltage is applied to heat them up and they cool down again when the voltage is removed.

The power electronics play an important role in charging and discharging the electrocaloric capacities with as little loss as possible and efficiently.

Greentech breakthrough in heat pumps? Fraunhofer develops ektrocaloric heat pump ElKaWe. Photo Fraunhofer

The scientists have developed an ultra-efficient circuit topology for voltage converters that enables high electrical efficiency.

The “ElKaWe” project includes a total of six Fraunhofer institutes and has the potential to significantly advance electrocaloric technology.

The results were published in the “IEEE Journal of Emerging and Selected Topics in Power Electronics”.

Greentech heat pump without compressor technology

The principle of an electrocaloric heat pump is not based on compressor technology, as is the case with conventional heat pumps, but on the so-called electrocaloric effect: certain materials change their temperature (heat up, for example) when an electric field is applied to them.

If the electric field is removed again, the material cools down to a value below the initial temperature.

From this point it can absorb thermal energy from a heat source.

Sources:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

