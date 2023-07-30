Greentech hydrogen: Apex wants to produce up to 600 megawatts of electrolysis capacity hydrogen in Lubmin

The company Apex from Laage near Rostock also wants to produce hydrogen in the future in Lubmin in Western Pomerania. The electrolysis specialist announced on Thursday that three plots of land had been secured at the energy location by agreement.

Greentech hydrogen: First stage of expansion until 2027

The aim is to produce hydrogen on the site with an electrolysis capacity of up to 600 megawatts. The completion of the first expansion stage is planned for 2027.

Hydrogen produced in a CO2-neutral manner, for example based on electricity from wind power, is considered an important energy storage medium for a climate-neutral future. When it is burned with oxygen, it simply produces water and not a greenhouse gas that is harmful to the climate.

Hydrogen technology energy company Apex

Lubmin land cables from offshore wind farms.

Cables from offshore wind farms land in Lubmin. There is also a hub for gas pipelines, some of which are to be upgraded for the transport of hydrogen. “Lubmin is the most promising and most important location for the German hydrogen industry,” praised Apex boss Peter Rößner.

Hydrogen produced in a CO2-neutral manner

According to Apex, a hydrogen filling station for heavy goods traffic is also planned. Investments of around 210 million euros are being discussed for the first stage of expansion.

Last year, two companies announced that they wanted to build one of the largest plants in Europe for the production of green hydrogen together in Lubmin. A similar project is planned in the Rostock port. The state government, among others, hopes that the north-east will gain in importance as an energy location in the future, for example thanks to wind power and hydrogen.

Greentech Apex

“Climate neutrality is the most important task for mankind,” according to the company’s website. According to this, green hydrogen is crucial for a climate-neutral energy supply.” APEX wants to make green hydrogen competitive and available to everyone across the board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

