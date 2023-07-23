Greentech hydrogen core network call for improvements in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

Now there is trouble:

Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt are calling for improvements to the planned hydrogen core network. Saxony will work with the federal government to ensure that important industrial regions and locations are connected, Economics Minister Martin Dulig told MDR on Saturday. The SPD politician emphasized that this applies to Chemnitz as well as the industrial areas of Meissen, Dresden and Freiberg.

Greentech hydrogen – renewable energy beacon of hope

Saxony-Anhalt’s Energy Minister Armin Willingmann (SPD) criticized the fact that the east-west route from Bad Lauchstädt via Leuna to Salzgitter was only classified as an alternative. The pipeline is as important for the hydrogen economy as the A2 is for traffic between East and West Germany. Accordingly, it must be classified in the plans.

The long-distance network operators published the drafts for the approximately 11,000-kilometer line network in mid-July. It is largely based on converted gas lines and is scheduled to go into operation in 2032.

“Hydrogen Network” is a network of infrastructures for hydrogen distribution

A “hydrogen grid” broadly refers to a network of infrastructure responsible for the production, transportation, storage and distribution of hydrogen.

It is similar to the power grid, which is responsible for the transmission of electrical energy from power plants to consumers, but specifically for hydrogen, which can be used as an energy carrier and raw material in various applications.

The hydrogen network includes several important elements:

Hydrogen Production: Hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways, including water electrolysis (by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrical energy) or by steam reforming fossil fuels such as natural gas. Hydrogen Transport: Since hydrogen in its pure form is gaseous and has a small volume per unit of energy, transport via pipelines is often an efficient method for bulk transport of hydrogen over long distances. Hydrogen Storage: As hydrogen demand does not always match production, storage technologies are required to store excess hydrogen and release it when needed. Hydrogen Distribution: Hydrogen can also be distributed in cylinders or pressurized containers for transport by road or rail, particularly in areas not connected to the hydrogen grid by pipelines. End users: Finally, various sectors such as industry, transport and energy supply will use hydrogen as an energy carrier or raw material.

The hydrogen network is an important part of the hydrogen economy and plays a crucial role in establishing hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier that can help reduce CO2 emissions, especially in areas where direct electrification is difficult or inefficient.

It is an evolving and increasingly important element of energy infrastructure as global demand for hydrogen as a clean energy source grows.

