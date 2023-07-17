Greentech hydrogen: Hy2gen relies on renewable ammonia from Mexico

Hydrogen specialist Hy2gen, the global and project developer of plants for the production of renewable hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives, is planning a 200 MW plant for the production of renewable ammonia in Campeche, Mexico.

The project, called MARENGO, will initially produce 180,000 tons of renewable ammonia annually, mainly for the European Union. The gas made from nitrogen and hydrogen has great potential for decarbonizing industry and transport sectors such as shipping.

80,000 tons of renewable ammonia

Today, Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen AG, Layda Elena Sansores, Governor of Campeche, Angélica Lara Pérez Ríos, representative of the La Semabicce state authority,

Wolfgang Dold, German Ambassador in Mexico, Marco Hüls as representative of the GIZ (German Society for International Cooperation) and Hy2gen’s local project partners signed a cooperation agreement for the implementation of further feasibility studies.

Hy2gen CEO Cyril Dufau-Sansot says: “MARENGO will play an important role in the production of renewable ammonia for the European Union. This is mainly due to the ideal location conditions such as constant wind and many hours of sunshine. MARENGO’s electricity requirements will therefore be secured by a wind farm with 415 MW and a solar park with 230 MW output.”

Dufau-Sansot is also enthusiastic: “Everyone involved pulls together for MARENGO. For us, the cooperation with the local authorities, the governor and also the preparatory work with the German Society for International Cooperation GmbH have always been characterized by a sustainable pioneering spirit – progressive thinking and action is what it takes to achieve a climate-neutral future”.

planning phase and start of construction

After the cooperation agreement has been signed, feasibility studies and FEED studies will follow, in which essential structural data and information on the operation of the production facility will be collected.

These studies are expected to be completed in 24 to 36 months. After that, the construction phase of the plant will begin, which is scheduled to start production by the third quarter of 2028.

Greentech hydrogen from Mexico

With the project in Mexico, Hy2gen is further strengthening its global presence and is thus a big step closer to the goal of the world market leader for the production of RFNBOs (renewable fuels of non-biological origin).

About Hy2gen

Hy2gen AG, based in Wiesbaden, develops, finances, builds and operates plants for the production of RFNBOs (renewable fuels of non-biological origin) worldwide.

The company specializes in the entire product range – from renewable hydrogen, commonly known as green hydrogen, to renewable ammonia and hydrogen-based e-fuels. Hy2gen uses these products to realize climate-neutral and competitive fuels and energy sources. The first plants are built in France, Norway, Canada and Germany.

“First Mover Advantage”

Hy2gen’s goal is to become the market leader in the production of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives for mobility, agriculture and industry.

Founded in 2017, the company’s first-mover advantage is underlined by a current project pipeline in planning and construction of 880 MW and a project pipeline of over 12 GW of electrolysis capacity under development.

Trafigura and other private investors have already invested in Hy2gen in the first financing rounds. At the beginning of 2022, Hy2gen raised another €200 million in investor funds for additional projects with the entry of Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies.