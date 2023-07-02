Greentech hydrogen option in the heating law positive for municipal utilities

Greentech hydrogen heating Stadtwerke Solingen

Everything open: Well, then, after all, “openness to technology” when it comes to heating. At least when it comes to hydrogen. And that gives the municipalities and regional public utilities a sigh of relief in relation to the new building energy law.

As is well known, hydrogen has a number of positive properties as an energy source and for heating. One of these is its high energy density: Hydrogen has a high energy density, which means that it contains a lot of energy per unit weight. This enables hydrogen to be stored and transported efficiently. The wide range of possible applications is also to be commended: hydrogen can be used in various areas, including power generation, in the transport sector and for heating buildings.

It can be used in fuel cells to generate electricity or used directly in burners to generate heat. And when hydrogen is burned, only water vapor is produced

Hydrogen heating environmentally friendly alternative to gas or oil

Hydrogen is therefore an alternative, at least from a technical point of view.

The municipal utilities in Germany have praised the principle of openness to technology in the planned building energy law. “The bottom line is that the original draft for green gases such as hydrogen has been clearly improved,” said the managing director of the association of municipal companies, Ingbert Liebing. “With the “hydrogen network expansion areas”, the coalition recognizes the role of climate-neutral gases in heat.” In addition, the planning freedom of the municipalities is not restricted.

Renewable energies from biogas or hydrogen

According to the draft law, as long as there is no heat plan in a municipality, homeowners can install gas heaters that can be converted to hydrogen. From 2029, 15 percent, from 2035, 30 percent and from 2040, 60 percent of climate-neutral gases must be used.

This means, for example, biogas or hydrogen produced from renewable energies. The FDP in particular had insisted on so-called openness to technology.

