Greentech IFA: Innovation forum before the IFA trade fair focuses on sustainability, circular economy

This year’s pre-conference for the IFA Berlin is all about green tech, sustainability, circular economy and the “right to repair”. The main theme in the run-up to the Berlin Consumer Electronics Fair (aka Int. Funkausstellung) on ​​July 5th at the bcc Berlin not far from Alexanderplatz is: “From the throwaway society to the circular economy”.

Accordingly, the focus is on the main topics of repair, recycling and sustainable (re)use of raw materials

The next IFA will take place from September 1st to 5th, 2023 in Berlin.

Sustainable action in focus

A 90-minute program is intended to show how different players from industry and business, science and business consulting, initiatives and consumer associations are facing up to the sustainability challenges and have developed solutions to reduce the consumption of resources and energy over the entire life cycle of a product .

Greentech in focus and sustainability study for IFA 2023: gfu conference in the run-up to IFA

Sustainability study by gfu

In addition, the consumers have their say: when presenting the results of a highly topical international study by gfu in cooperation with the management consultancy OliverWyman. In the further course, the experts will show that technology and innovative concepts are not a threat to this planet, but on the contrary, can make an important contribution to protecting and preserving the environment and nature.

The event will be hosted by Geraldine de Bastion, political scientist and CEO and founder of Konnektiv, a Berlin agency for digital transformation.

Cradle to Cradle, Reparatur und Recycling

Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart from the Leuphana University of Lüneburg and founder of the EPEA International Environmental Research, the cradle of Cradle to Cradle, i.e. the principle of the circular economy, presents his opening speech under the heading “A world without waste – Cradle to Cradle (from the cradle to the cradle) .

dr Sara Warneke, Managing Director of gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH and Dr. Martin Schulte, Global Sector Leader Consumer Durables at the management consultancy OliverWyman, will present and discuss a current European consumer study that examines consumer attitudes towards repair and recycling.

Liebherr introduces BluRoX vacuum perlite technology for refrigerators

Viola Linke, Liebherr-Hausgeräte, presents the BluRoX vacuum perlite technology for refrigerators, which on the one hand offers better insulation and at the same time can be reused without any problems.

dr Tim Seewöster, CMO of Asgoodasnew, a pioneering company in the circular economy, will present his presentation under the heading “Linear Economy vs. Circular Economy: From the debate on sacrifice to benefit” and will explain the challenges of the “refurbish” company on the way to the circular economy.

Repair bonus system of the state of Thuringia

Claudia Kreft, project manager for the repair bonus 2.0 at the Thuringia consumer advice center, speaks about the repair bonus system of the state of Thuringia and reports on experiences in the first two years of the bonus system.

Steffen Vangerow, managing director of the repair company Vangerow GmbH and board member of “Runder Tisch Repair” makes it clear that a free repair market and a universal right to repair are absolutely necessary in order to exploit the potential of the circular economy. He shows which changes are necessary for this.

IFA Innovations Media Briefing (IMB). IFA sustainability

gfu Insights & Trends is also the kick-off event for the IFA Innovations Media Briefing (IMB), which will also take place on July 5th and 6th, 2023 at the bcc in Berlin. In addition to 20-minute presentations by well-known IFA exhibitors with the latest ideas, products and innovations, an extensive program on current industry topics is on the agenda.

In addition, individual talks, interviews and product presentations enable the media representatives to provide high-quality and focused IFA pre-reporting.

