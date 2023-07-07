Greentech IFA: Recycling of tech devices still has a lot of potential

We a study presented in Berlin today by the IFA organizer gfu Consumer & Home Electronics and the. Strategy consultancy Oliver Wyman shows that a lack of information is one of the main reasons for the wasteful use of raw materials.

A good quarter of the population lacks the necessary knowledge about existing and ecologically sensible return options. According to the analysis, around twelve tons of gold are stored in German households alone – in the form of discarded smartphones that are hoarded.

What to do with the old refrigerator, the broken iron or the discarded smartphone? According to a current survey, a pronounced lack of knowledge about recycling and repair options is slowing down an efficient circular economy of electrical and electronic household devices.

According to their own statements, 40 percent of Germans do not know that they can return their old devices to specialist dealers and markets – even if they were not bought there.

70 percent have not yet realized that this also applies to many supermarkets and manufacturers – and more than 75 percent do not know their right to return used devices to online retailers. “Germany may be a country of bulky waste, paper collection and the green dot, but there is a striking lack of practical knowledge when it comes to used technical products,” says Dr. Sara Warneke, Managing Director of gfu, with a view to the representative consumer survey “Going full Circle”, for which 1,000 consumers in Germany were questioned.

Tech recycling still has a lot of room for improvement: young people with a will, but gaps in knowledge

Younger people in particular show large gaps in their knowledge of electronic recycling. According to the study, only every second adult under the age of 35 knows how to recycle a large kitchen appliance. According to their own statements, it is at least 81 percent of those over 55 years of age.

“Nevertheless, the greatest pressure to change on manufacturers and retailers comes from the young target group,” says Warneke. “People between the ages of 18 and 34 are the most receptive to repairs and most insistently request free return options and better education.”

However, without a functioning return and processing system, significant amounts of valuable raw materials are wasted, and in the worst case old devices are illegally disposed of in a way that is harmful to the environment. “More effective use of raw materials in household appliances and consumer electronics would require greater commitment from manufacturers, retailers and politicians alike,” says Dr. Martin Schulte, partner at the strategy consultancy Oliver Wyman and co-author of the study.

"Closed material cycles are in everyone's interest."

“Closed material cycles are in everyone’s interest.” Mathematically, there are 0.6 washing machines, 0.7 large kitchen appliances, 1.7 laptops or consumer electronics devices and two smartphones in every German household. Converted into metal, this means 45 kilograms of steel, four kilograms of copper, three kilograms of aluminum – and 0.3 grams of gold, mainly because of the mobile phones and laptops.

The unused gold alone adds up to over twelve tons in Germany. “The total material value per household amounts to 130 euros. Across Germany, the amount adds up to more than five billion euros,” says Schulte. “Take-back systems must reflect this value and could work better with targeted incentives.”

Discussion about clearer labeling

Consumers are apparently not lacking in willingness: instead of a commitment to the throwaway culture, the survey brought to light a number of ideas worth discussing. The suggestions included: Labels and indices that show the degree of recyclability of a device at the time of purchase. Also: information about the return system on the packaging, education in schools, extra bins for old electronic devices or radio advertising on collection days.

Oliver Wyman expert Schulte sees manufacturers as having an obligation with regard to recyclability and repairability.

“If the European Green Deal is to be taken seriously, manufacturers have to rethink the product design. Glue less, screw more – that should be the motto.”

There are also new tasks for retailers. The respondents in Germany asked most vehemently for the possibility of free returns.

“It is critical to question the fact that dealers charge fees, impose conditions such as the purchase of a new device, or even just suggest that a return is an act of goodwill,” says Schulte.

According to the valid European WEEE directive, which is implemented in Germany with the so-called Elektrogesetz (“ElektroG”), retailers must take back up to five small devices from private households free of charge – however, depending on the size of the shop. “Here, the legislature can also increase the pressure with further regulation,” says. Schulte. “Returning for recycling must be free and easy.”

Greentech IFA Sustainability gfu Recycling

More consistency in the pilot market France

France is making faster progress as an EU pilot market for the “Green Deal” on the desired climate neutrality: since 2021, for example, washing machines there have been provided with a “repairability index”.

A campaign for a five-year guarantee on repaired electronic devices was launched in 2022, and an extended durability index for devices is planned for 2024, which should serve as a decision-making aid for buyers.

Greentech recycling internationally: France ahead of England (24%) and Germany (22%)

The survey shows that the repair rate for electrical appliances in France is already significantly higher at 32 percent than in England (24 percent) and Germany (22 percent). Schulte attributes this lead to the politically generated change in awareness in the pilot market. “The increased attention to repairs is showing its first effects in France.”

In Germany, for example, repairs to a washing machine fail, according to a survey, mainly because the costs are perceived as too high (39%), followed by the view that the device cannot be repaired at all (18%) and the experience that there is a lack of spare parts ( 10%). “These are all solvable issues if politicians and industry are willing to do so,” says gfu Managing Director Warneke.

Younger people between the ages of 18 and 34 show once again how expensive repairs are theoretically for them: 21 percent already prefer remanufactured devices to new goods when purchasing. And twelve percent already prefer to use rental or sharing models instead of buying a new electronic device. “Those on the manufacturer side who oversleep this change of heart among the following groups of buyers will have a hard time,” predicts Warneke.

About the study

In May 2023, Oliver Wyman and gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH conducted the “Going full Circle” study. For the study, over 1,000 consumers in Germany and 400 consumers each in France and Great Britain were surveyed.

About the gfu

Founded as a company for the promotion of consumer electronics, gfu regularly adapts the focus of its activities to the constantly changing markets. Today it operates as an industry organization under the name gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH. Leading brands in the consumer electronics and home appliance sectors are the shareholders of gfu.

It is the organizer of the world‘s leading industry trade fair IFA in Berlin and thus offers an important platform where industry and trade, media and consumers, start-ups and pioneers as well as politics and associations meet. The gfu regularly provides information about trends and developments in the industry and beyond. To this end, it conducts studies, conducts market research and communicates the results. It also organizes panel discussions and symposiums.

