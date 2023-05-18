Home » Greentech Index: Circular Berlin – TechFieber Greentech Live
Technology

Greentech Index: Circular Berlin – TechFieber Greentech Live

by admin
Greentech Index: Circular Berlin – TechFieber Greentech Live

“Circular Berlin” is an initiative that promotes a sustainable and circular economy in the city of Berlin. Their aim is to promote the transition from a linear economy, in which resources are consumed and waste is produced, to a circular economy, in which resources are used efficiently and waste is minimised.

The Circular Berlin initiative works with various stakeholders, including companies, government agencies, research institutes and civil society organizations, to develop solutions and initiatives based on the principles of the circular economy. They organize events, workshops and projects to share knowledge, promote best practices and promote exchanges between the different stakeholders.

The focus areas of Circular Berlin include waste avoidance, resource efficiency, reuse, repair, recycling and closing material cycles. They are also committed to promoting innovation and new business models based on circular economy principles.

The main goal of Circular Berlin is to drive the transformation towards a more sustainable and circular economy in Berlin and to make the city a pioneer in this area.

See also  EDIFIER joins hands with Pili Ye Xiaochai to launch the PILI220 true wireless headset limited edition combination package, combining Ye Xiaochai's representative color and family emblem as design inspiration (185872)

You may also like

Hyena can achieve the same accuracy as GPT-4,...

How to put AI on Home screen? The...

The performance of games with low power consumption...

Sting says musicians are ‘fighting’ against artificial…

Free access to Steam for a limited time...

Google Chrome at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

Challenge Microsoft head-on! Google announced that it will...

WMO: More and more likely to exceed 1.5...

The solar system and the earth are very...

Samsung Galaxy S23 with contract: The three best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy