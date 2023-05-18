Greentech Index: Circular Berlin – TechFieber Greentech Live

“Circular Berlin” is an initiative that promotes a sustainable and circular economy in the city of Berlin. Their aim is to promote the transition from a linear economy, in which resources are consumed and waste is produced, to a circular economy, in which resources are used efficiently and waste is minimised.

The Circular Berlin initiative works with various stakeholders, including companies, government agencies, research institutes and civil society organizations, to develop solutions and initiatives based on the principles of the circular economy. They organize events, workshops and projects to share knowledge, promote best practices and promote exchanges between the different stakeholders.

The focus areas of Circular Berlin include waste avoidance, resource efficiency, reuse, repair, recycling and closing material cycles. They are also committed to promoting innovation and new business models based on circular economy principles.

The main goal of Circular Berlin is to drive the transformation towards a more sustainable and circular economy in Berlin and to make the city a pioneer in this area.