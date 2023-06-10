Greentech Index: GLS Gemeinschaftsbank – TechFieber Greentech Live

The GLS Gemeinbank eG is a cooperative bank with around 350,000 customers (as of 2022). The GLS community bank belongs to the Federal Association of German Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken and its guarantee scheme. Wikipedia

The Eco-Bank was founded in 1974 by the anthroposophists Gisela Reuther, Wilhelm Ernst Barkhoff, Albert Fink and Rolf Kerler[7] founded to finance a Waldorf school. Regardless of its foundation in the anthroposophical spectrum, its field of activity today extends far beyond this. It was the first bank to work according to socio-ecological principles. Today, the GLS Bank no longer sees itself as an anthroposophical company. It distances itself from right-wing ideologies.[10]

GLS Bank specializes in sustainable and socio-ecological financial services

The GLS Gemeinbank eG is a German cooperative bank specializing in sustainable and socio-ecological financial services. Its business activities are based on the basic principles of the economy for the common good, i.e. the promotion of ecological sustainability, social justice, democratic participation and transparency.

The bank offers a wide range of financial products and services, including current accounts, loans, investments, pensions and payments.

The GLS Gemeinbank eG differs from conventional banks by its focus on sustainable and ethical investments. Clients’ money is used for projects that have a positive social, environmental and cultural impact.

Investment focus: Renewable energies, ecological agriculture, green tech and education.

Examples of this are renewable energies, ecological agriculture, educational institutions or companies geared towards the common good. Clients have the opportunity to invest their money specifically in projects that correspond to their own values ​​and beliefs.

Another advantage for customers of the GLS Gemeinbank eG is transparency and co-determination. As a cooperative bank, customers have the right to have a say in their bank and to participate in decision-making processes. Each customer has one vote, regardless of the amount of their capital. The bank provides regular reports on its operations and the use of client funds, so clients can understand how their money is being used.

GLS joint bank for investors and companies

On the part of investors and companies, the GLS community bank offers a number of advantages in connection with its sustainable and socio-ecological orientation:

Sustainable investments: Investors can invest their money specifically in sustainable projects and companies that have a positive ecological and social impact. This allows them to actively contribute to the promotion of environmental protection, renewable energies, social justice and other socially relevant issues. Credibility and reputation: Companies that work with GLS Gemeinbank eG can benefit from the credible and positive reputation of the bank. Financing through a sustainable bank allows them to underscore their own sustainability strategy and increase the trust of customers, partners and investors. Access to networks and resources: GLS Gemeinbank eG has an extensive network of sustainable companies, organizations and initiatives. By working with the bank, companies can gain access to this network and benefit from the associated resources, experience and cooperation opportunities. Comprehensive advice: The bank offers companies individual and comprehensive advice that goes beyond purely financial aspects. Ethical and social issues are also taken into account. This can support companies in further developing their sustainability orientation, minimizing risks and identifying opportunities in the area of ​​sustainability. Participation and co-determination: As a cooperative bank, the GLS Gemeinbank eG enables its customers, including companies, to participate in decision-making processes. Companies can thus play an active role in shaping the bank and aligning their financing strategies.

These benefits can help companies and investors advance their own sustainability agenda, meeting the demands of an increasingly sustainability-conscious society while ensuring long-term financial stability.

Criticisms of the GLS Bank

However, there are also criticisms of the GLS Bank:

Criticism of transparency: Some critics complain that the GLS Bank does not provide sufficiently transparent information about its business practices and investments. It is argued that customers and members should have a fuller picture of how their money is being used. Criticism of the fees: Some customers have complained about GLS Bank’s fee structure. Compared to conventional banks, GLS Bank’s fees can be higher. This has drawn criticism as some customers feel that the bank is not implementing its ethical principles when it comes to pricing. Lending Criticism: There have also been some reports of difficulties in lending by GLS Bank. Some critics claim that the bank is overly cautious and that it can be difficult to get credit for sustainable projects or social enterprises. This has caused frustration among some potential borrowers. Criticism of the choice of investments: Although the GLS Bank has a reputation for investing in sustainable projects, there is criticism of the choice of investments. Some critics argue that the bank is not strict enough and invests in companies or industries that do not meet the high ethical standards promoted by the bank.

