Home » Greentech Index: High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)
Technology

Greentech Index: High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)

by admin
Greentech Index: High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)

One of the most important and well-known VC investors for green tech in Germany is the “High-Tech Gründerfonds” (HTGF). HTGF is one of the largest early-stage investors in Germany and invests in innovative start-ups in various technology areas, including greentech.

The HTGF supports young companies in the early stages of their development through capital investments and also offers them support in business development and network building.

The HTGF has already invested in numerous greentech start-ups and plays an important role in promoting the development and scaling of sustainable technologies in Germany.

Sources:

htgf.de – Hightech Gründerfonds

See also  Receiving 'heartbeat' signals from distant galaxies sparks hopes of alien discovery | Galaxies | Heartbeat Signals | Aliens | Radio Bursts | Heartbeats | James | Webb |

You may also like

Influencers sue state of Montana after TikTok ban

Samsung Galaxy on sale at Amazon: up to...

€25 bonus + 2.5% interest on call money

Surprise limited time “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light”...

Lords of the Fallen, out October 13th. Here’s...

5 Sony 2023 TVs on offer

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background...

Wikipedia for Greentech: Pink Elements is set to...

New Nintendo Switch: When is the Nintendo Switch...

What makes this Lenovo laptop an absolute blockbuster?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy