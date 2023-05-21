Greentech Index: High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)

One of the most important and well-known VC investors for green tech in Germany is the “High-Tech Gründerfonds” (HTGF). HTGF is one of the largest early-stage investors in Germany and invests in innovative start-ups in various technology areas, including greentech.

The HTGF supports young companies in the early stages of their development through capital investments and also offers them support in business development and network building.

The HTGF has already invested in numerous greentech start-ups and plays an important role in promoting the development and scaling of sustainable technologies in Germany.

Sources:

htgf.de – Hightech Gründerfonds