Greentech Index: Indien – TechFieber Greentech Live

Renewable energies are playing an increasingly important role in India’s energy supply. The Indian government has set ambitious targets for renewable energy expansion to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, improve energy security and address climate change.

In this context, it is very important to understand that India’s population and economy are growing very rapidly, and with it the need for energy.

The population and the economy are growing – the demand for energy is increasing.

Without rapid expansion of renewables and e-mobility, a sharp increase in CO2 emissions is to be expected

Despite ambitious expansion targets, experts consider the decoupling of economic growth and emissions to be unrealistic

Here are some facts and aspects that illustrate the role of renewable energy and green technologies (greentech) in India’s energy mix:

Greentech and renewable energies on the rise in India

Solar Energy: India has enormous potential for solar energy due to its abundance of sunshine. The country aims to achieve an installed solar power capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2022. Large solar parks and photovoltaic systems have been developed across the country, particularly in sun-rich regions such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Solar energy has grown rapidly in India in recent years and contributes significantly to energy production. Wind Energy: India also has great potential for wind energy, particularly on its coasts and in certain inland regions. The country aims to achieve an installed wind power capacity of 60 gigawatts by 2022. Wind farms and wind farms have been developed in various states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Wind energy is an important source of renewable energy generation in India. Biomass and Bioenergy: India has an abundant availability of biomass that can be used to produce biogas, biomass fuels and biomass electricity. Biomass power plants and biogas plants play an important role in decentralized energy supply in rural areas. In addition, the use of biofuels such as bioethanol and biodiesel is increasingly being used. Small Hydro Power: India has great potential for small hydro power plants that can be installed in rivers and streams. This form of hydropower is particularly important in hilly and mountainous regions and contributes to decentralized power supply.

The Indian government has taken various measures to promote the development of renewable energy, including financial incentives, investment facilitation, tendering processes and creating favorable framework conditions for renewable energy.

Increased use of renewable energy is helping to reduce India’s energy dependency, provide clean energy and reduce the environmental impact of the energy sector.

