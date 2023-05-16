Greentech Index: Lastenräder Boom – TechFieber Greentech Live

According to figures from the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV), cargo bikes were among the model groups with the strongest growth last year, with models with electric drives booming in particular. They cost several thousand euros.

More and more people are buying cargo bikes

Funding is available at state and municipal level for the purchase. The demand is high: In Frankfurt, the funds were last exhausted on the morning of the starting day. For occasional use, the bikes can also be borrowed free of charge. The ecological traffic club VCD in Hesse makes an offer here. Craft businesses can also receive funding if they want to buy cargo bikes.

“Every car ride replaced by a cargo bike avoids noise, exhaust fumes and serious accidents,” says the Hessian state chairman of the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC), Ansgar Hegerfeld. Because this gives more space on the road for those who are dependent on the car. On the bike you also get a direct connection to the environment, which is particularly important for children.

“A lot of people say I can ride a bike, but a cargo bike is something completely different,” says driving instructor Simons. He advises that in addition to starting and braking, you should also practice driving up and down curbs and driving past bollards. His course was well received by the participants, some of whom are now considering purchasing it. Another course participant reports that he is at least less afraid of contact with the bikes. The university is planning the next course for July 1st.

Advantages and disadvantages of cargo bikes:

Cargo bikes are bicycles or bicycle trailers that have been specially developed for transporting goods. They offer various advantages and disadvantages which are listed below:

Advantages of cargo bikes:

Sustainability: Cargo bikes are environmentally friendly as they do not use fossil fuels and produce no harmful emissions. They thus contribute to reducing air pollution and CO2 emissions. Flexibility and manoeuvrability: Cargo bikes are smaller and more manoeuvrable compared to cars or vans. They can maneuver easily in tight urban spaces and use narrow streets or bike lanes, which is beneficial when delivering or transporting goods. Health Benefits: Riding a cargo bike requires physical activity, which can have positive health effects. It’s a way to incorporate regular exercise into your daily routine and improve fitness. Cost Savings: Cargo bikes typically require lower purchase and operating costs compared to cars or motorized vehicles. There is no need for fuel or insurance, and maintenance costs are usually lower.

Disadvantages of cargo bikes:

Carrying capacity: Although cargo bikes are capable of carrying a significant amount of goods, they have limitations in terms of weight and volume. Cargo bikes may be less suitable for particularly heavy or bulky cargo. Weather Dependency: Riding a cargo bike can be weather dependent. In bad weather such as rain, snow or strong winds, transporting goods may be more difficult and inconvenient. Infrastructure: The availability of suitable infrastructure such as bike lanes, secure parking facilities and charging areas may vary by location. This can limit or complicate the use of cargo bikes. Limited range: Cargo bikes have limited range, especially when compared to motorized vehicles. This may limit its use over longer distances or outside of urban areas.

Sources: dpa, Greentech Live, General German Bicycle Club (ADFC), Wikipedia