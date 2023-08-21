Greentech Index: Minimum distance between wind turbines and residential areas

This topic has been promising real explosives for debates for decades: The minimum distance from wind turbines to settlements or residential areas is a regulation that is specified in many countries and regions with regard to the construction of new wind turbines (also called wind energy plants or wind turbines). becomes.

Politicians and environmental organizations are arguing about wind energy

Politicians and environmental organizations see this law as a massive problem for the energy transition – since the expansion of wind energy is being slowed down. The abolition of the 1000-meter minimum distance is always on the brink in various federal states in Germany. This rule has already been overturned in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, when older wind turbines are renewed.

Greentech for the climate: Wind energy plants have been a controversial topic for many years. Photo: Johanna Montoya via Unsplash

Greentech Wind: 1000 meter minimum distance rule controversial

These regulations serve to take into account the potential impact of wind turbines on the surrounding residential areas, people and the environment.

The exact regulations vary greatly from place to place. In some regions, the minimum distances can be a few hundred meters, while in other countries they can reach several kilometers.

Exact social distancing requirements can vary by country, state, or region, and often depend on a variety of factors, including:

Health and Safety: Adequate spacing is intended to ensure that the windmills are sufficiently far away to minimize any potential health and safety risks e.g. B. by noise, shadows or flapping wings. Noise Pollution: Wind turbines generate noise that can affect surrounding residential areas. The minimum distance can be designed in such a way that the noise pollution in the residential areas remains acceptable. Cast Shadows: The spinning blades of wind turbines can cast shadows on surrounding areas. Adequate distance can ensure that the shadow cast does not cause undue disruption to local residents. Landscape and visual impact: Wind turbines can change the landscape. A minimum distance can help to ensure that the plants are not placed too close to residential areas to minimize visual disturbances. Conservation: In some cases, the minimum distance can also serve to limit the impact of wind turbines on wildlife and the environment.

The minimum distances are usually determined in consultation with experts, local communities, environmental organizations and stakeholders in order to find an appropriate compromise between the promotion of renewable energies and the protection of people and the environment. Unfortunately, this is less and less successful in practice – and leads to trouble.

In NRW, for example, the minimum distance rules from wind turbines to residential areas should now fall.

