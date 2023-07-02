Home » Greentech Index: Municipal heat planning – definition
So-called “municipal heat planning” refers to the process by which a community or municipality develops a comprehensive plan to analyse, optimize and control heat demand and supply at a local level. The aim of municipal heat planning is to identify and implement sustainable and efficient solutions for heat supply in a specific area.

Planning usually involves several aspects, including:

Heat demand analysis: The municipality records and analyzes the current and future heat demand in its area. This includes both residential and commercial areas. Potential analysis of renewable energies: It is examined which renewable energy sources (such as solar thermal, biomass, geothermal) are available in the region and how they can be used to cover the heat demand. Infrastructure planning: The municipality plans the necessary infrastructure for heat supply, such as district heating networks, heat pipe systems and heat transfer stations. Existing infrastructures are also taken into account. Efficiency measures: Measures to improve energy efficiency are developed, such as energy-efficient renovation of buildings, the use of efficient heating and hot water systems or the promotion of heat pumps. Stakeholder Involvement: Municipal heat planning also involves the involvement and collaboration of various stakeholders such as energy suppliers, urban planners, architects, citizens and local businesses.

Through holistic heating planning, a municipality can make its energy supply more sustainable, reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to the achievement of climate protection goals. At the same time, it can reduce energy costs, promote local added value and make the energy supply more robust and resistant to external influences.

Sources:

Municipal heat planning

