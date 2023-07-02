Greentech Index: Refurbed – TechFieber Greentech Live

Greentech Trend Refurbished Smartphones. Refurbed bietet iPhones & Co. aus Second Hand an. Foto: Refurbed

Refurbed is an Austrian online marketplace for recycled cell phones, computers, e-bikes & Co. and other refurbished technology products.

The greentech company was founded six years ago by Kilian Kaminski, Peter Windischhofer and Jürgen Riedl. Kilian Kaminski also spoke recently at the Greentech.LIVE conference in Reutlingen – click here for the presentation:

Refurbed is now a scaleup with its refurbishment approach, in which electronic devices are overhauled and remarketed with quality assurance. Just three years after it was founded, the greentech company is said to have achieved external sales of 100 million euros.

Greentech-Live: Refurbished Kamera Sommer / Photo: Johan Mouchet via Unsplash

According to their own statements, Refurbed is the fastest growing marketplace for refurbished products in the German-speaking region. The products are said to be up to 40% cheaper and more sustainable than new devices and are “renewed in up to 40 steps, look like new and work like new.”

The Greentech company has recently also been offering refurbished e-bikes and electric scooters – see below.

Greentech Refurbished: Online provider Refurbed also sells second-hand eBikes. Photo Greentech Live

Vision of a more sustainable world

Regarding the official vision, the green startup states: “We offer a better alternative to new and used products. And that – thanks to the refurbed carefree package – without any risk for our customers: Our goal is to make the refurbed idea known throughout Europe and thereby contribute to a more sustainable world.”

Kilian Kaminski Refurbed Greentech Live Konferenz

Refurbishing is defined as “the quality-assured overhaul and repair of products for the purpose of reuse and marketing”. The refurbishing of products for EDP and office equipment and components from motor vehicles is of considerable economic importance.

Greentech Index Refurbed team Second Hand Tech

Greentech Refurbished

According to the company from Vienna, refurbished means “used, completely renewed and therefore like new again – and with a guarantee.” According to the company, all products are available in the states Excellent (works like new and looks like new), Very good (works like new, may show slight signs of wear) and Gut (works like new, may show clear signs of wear).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

