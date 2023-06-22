Greentech Index: Solar-Energie vs. Photovoltaik

Greentech Index: Solar vs. Photovoltaic (PV). Photo: Georg Slickers CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikipedia

Solar energy and photovoltaic are two terms that are often used interchangeably, but there is a subtle difference between them.

Solar energy generally refers to the use of solar radiation to generate heat or electricity. It can involve various technologies, including the direct use of heat from the sun or the conversion of sunlight into electrical energy through photovoltaics.

Photovoltaics (PV) focused on converting sunlight into electrical energy

Photovoltaic (PV) is specifically focused on the technology of converting sunlight into electrical energy through solar cells. Photovoltaic cells are made of materials such as silicon that capture sunlight and convert it into direct current. This DC power is then converted to AC power by an inverter, which can be used for domestic, commercial or grid use.

Sources that provide more information on this topic are:

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL): www.nrel.gov – NREL is a leading research center for renewable energy and provides comprehensive information on solar energy and photovoltaic technology. Photovoltaic Institute Berlin (PI Berlin): www.pi-berlin.com – The PI Berlin is an independent institute that offers expertise in photovoltaics and quality testing. Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft eV (BSW): www.solarwirtschaft.de – The BSW is the German solar association and provides information on various aspects of solar energy, including photovoltaics. German Society for Solar Energy (DGS): www.dgs.de – The DGS is a leading organization for renewable energy in Germany and provides information on solar energy and photovoltaic technology. Aside from that

These sources can provide you with more detailed information about solar energy and photovoltaics and help you better understand the subject.

