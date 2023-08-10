Home » Greentech Index UAE: Fossil fuels dominate – renewable energies are gaining in importance
Greentech Index UAE: Fossil fuels dominate – renewable energies are gaining in importance

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have traditionally relied heavily on the extraction and export of oil and gas as the main sources of their energy supply. These fossil fuels have played a crucial role in the UAE’s economic development and have long been the main source of its electricity generation.

However, the UAE has diversified its energy policy in recent years and has increasingly focused on renewable energies. Renewable energy has grown in importance in the UAE and they have made significant investments in the sector. This step was taken for several reasons:

Energy supply diversification: The UAE has recognized the importance of reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and diversifying its energy supply. By using renewable energies, they can diversify their energy sources and thus protect their economy against price fluctuations in oil and natural gas. Sustainability and environmental protection: The extraction and use of fossil fuels have significant environmental impacts, such as greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The transition to renewable energy enables the UAE to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to global climate protection. Technological development and economic opportunities: Investing in renewable energy offers the UAE the opportunity to position itself as a pioneer in this sector and expand its technological know-how. In addition, the development of renewable energy projects creates new economic opportunities and jobs.

The construction of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktum Solar Park, the largest solar park in the world, is a clear example of the UAE’s commitment to renewable energy.

This solar farm aims to help make the region’s energy supply cleaner and more sustainable, while strengthening its position as a key player in the global renewable energy transition.

It is worth noting that despite the increased use of renewable energy, the UAE will not abandon its oil and gas production as it remains an important source of income for the country.

However, the integration of renewable energy into its energy supply is a step towards a more sustainable future and demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to switching to greener and more diverse energy sources.

