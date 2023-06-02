Greentech Index: What is the traffic turnaround? definition

“Traffic turnaround” (also called “mobility turnaround”) is the name given to the social, technological and political process of converting – or transforming – traffic and mobility to sustainable energy sources and mobility use as well as the networking of different forms of individual transport and local public transport .

The transport turnaround refers to a fundamental change in the transport sector aimed at creating sustainable and environmentally friendly transport systems.

traffic turnaround (aka „mobility turnaround) also includes a cultural change, a redistribution of public space[1] and a diversion of cash flows. Such a turnaround in traffic also includes freight traffic.

The “transport revolution” aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make transport more efficient and environmentally friendly overall.

Important measures and strategies of the traffic turnaround:

Promoting the switch to alternative powertrains: This includes electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles and other low-emission technologies to reduce the use of vehicles with internal combustion engines. Expansion of local public transport: The share of individual car traffic is to be reduced by investing in the expansion of bus and train networks and the promotion of carpooling and bicycle infrastructure. Promotion of bicycle and pedestrian traffic: The proportion of environmentally friendly means of transport is increased by expanding bicycle lanes and pedestrian zones. Promotion of car sharing and ride-sharing services: Through the use of shared vehicle sharing services, several people can use one vehicle, which leads to a reduction in vehicle numbers and traffic volume. Improving infrastructure: This includes the expansion of charging stations for electric vehicles, the modernization of roads and highways, and the deployment of intelligent traffic management systems to optimize traffic flow.

Conclusion: One can say that the traffic turnaround aims to make traffic more sustainable and environmentally friendly in order to reduce the impact on climate change and the environment. At the same time, it should ensure efficient and reliable mobility for people.

