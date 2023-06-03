Greentech Index: Why plastic packaging sucks

Plastic packaging is bad for the climate for a number of reasons:

Manufacturing: Plastic is made from petroleum or natural gas, which are fossil fuels. The production of plastic packaging requires large amounts of energy, which often comes from non-renewable energy sources. Burning fossil fuels contributes to the release of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2). These greenhouse gases are the main contributors to climate change. Disposal: Plastic packaging is often discarded after a single use and ends up in landfills or incinerated. However, plastic is a very durable material and decomposes very slowly in the environment. When plastic ends up in nature, it can persist for centuries. Decomposing plastic also releases greenhouse gases, most notably methane, which is an even more potent greenhouse gas than CO2.

3. Recycling: Although plastic is theoretically recyclable, only a small proportion is actually recycled. A lot of plastic packaging is made up of different types of plastic, which makes recycling difficult. In addition, a lot of packaging is not economically viable to recycle, which means that it often ends up in landfill. The disposal of non-recycled plastic, in turn, requires energy and can contribute to the release of greenhouse gases.

4. Environmental impact of plastic production: The production of plastic packaging not only releases greenhouse gases, but also has other environmental impacts. The production of plastics requires the use of chemicals and water, as well as the release of pollutants into the environment that can pollute both air and water.

Overall, plastic packaging contributes to exacerbating climate change as it contributes to the release of greenhouse gases, is not recycled efficiently and has a long-term impact on the environment. Reducing the consumption of single-use plastic packaging and promoting more sustainable alternatives are important actions to curb climate change and reduce environmental impact.

Sources:

Nabu, consumer center, BUND