Greentech Index: World Bicycle Day (International Bicycle Day)

Dear people, cycling is hip – and as is well known, cycling is probably the most climate-friendly means of transport of all. This is underscored by yesterday’s World Bicycle Day (also known as International Bicycle Day), an annual commemoration day on June 3 that highlights the importance of the bicycle as an environmentally friendly and sustainable mode of transport. The day was established by the United Nations and was first celebrated in 2018.

Reducing traffic congestion and air pollution

The World Bicycle Day was adopted on April 12, 2018 as an official UN Day of Awareness of the Societal Benefits of Cycling.

After the announcement was made, Secretary General Bernhard Ensink of the European Cyclists’ Federation proclaimed that cycling has social, economic and environmental benefits and brings people closer together. He went on to say that the UN declaration is an acknowledgment of cycling’s contribution to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals

Promote awareness of the benefits of cycling

World Bicycle Day aims to raise awareness of the benefits of cycling, including promoting health and well-being, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution, improving road safety and supporting sustainable development. The bicycle is seen as a means of transport that can contribute to a more sustainable, healthier and greener future.

Various events are held around the world on this day, including bike parades, bike rides, workshops, exhibitions and information campaigns. Governments, NGOs, companies and cycling enthusiasts participate in these activities to promote the benefits of cycling and raise awareness of the importance of cycling infrastructure and cycling safety.

World Bicycle Day is an opportunity to celebrate global cycling culture and to encourage people to use bicycles as a mode of transport in their everyday lives. It is also an impetus for governments and cities to take action to promote cycling, such as expanding cycle lanes and improving cycling infrastructure.

