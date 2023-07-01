Greentech India: World Bank transfers $1.5 billion for renewable energy

India has made significant strides in promoting renewable energy and the green tech sector in recent years. The Indian government has set ambitious goals for the expansion of renewable energy and has launched various initiatives to achieve these goals.

These include creating incentives for investment, introducing tendering processes for renewable energy projects, and promoting renewable energy technology development and innovation. I

In particular, solar energy is an important renewable energy source.

The World Bank now wants to further promote the expansion of Greentech ClimateTech and renewable energy with a financing boost of 1.5 billion dollars.

World Bank gives €1.4 billion for green technologies

The World Bank wants to provide India with 1.5 billion dollars (around 1.4 billion euros) in the form of loans and credits for the development of more climate-friendly energy.

The World Bank’s program is designed to support the implementation of an Indian green hydrogen promotion program that aims to stimulate $100 billion in private sector investment by 2030, World Bank India chief Auguste Tano Kouamé said on Friday. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water with electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

India ranks 4th in greenhouse gas emissions

India ranks fourth in greenhouse gas emissions – after the US, China and the European Union. Calculated per capita, however, a person in India uses much less energy than one in Germany. But the country needs a lot more energy because millions of people still do not have access to electricity. When it comes to growth, India is increasingly relying on renewable energy in the electricity mix, but also on more coal, from which it

Solar system climate protection with solar energy. Photo Markus Spiske Unsplash

Renewable Energy in India

India is one of the world‘s largest producers of solar and wind energy. The country has significant installed renewable energy capacity and aims to install a total of 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, with a focus on solar, wind and biomass. In addition, India also has plans to develop offshore wind farms on its shores.

The government has taken various policy and financial measures to encourage investment in the sector and reduce the cost of renewable energy. These include the introduction of tenders for solar and wind projects, the promotion of research and development in the field of renewable energies and the creation of special financing instruments for the sector.

Greentech India

In the field of green tech, India has also made strides in promoting environmentally friendly technologies. There is a growing number of start-ups and companies developing innovative solutions in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, electromobility and waste management. The Indian government has taken various measures to support these companies including the creation of incubators, support schemes and financial incentives.

World Bank invests around 1.4 billion euros for green technologies and renewable energies

Provide India with 1.5 billion dollars (around 1.4 billion euros) in the form of loans and credits for the development of more climate-friendly energy.

The World Bank (English World Bank) belongs in a broad sense to the US-based World Bank Group, a multinational development bank. The original purpose of the World Bank Group was to finance the reconstruction of countries devastated by the Second World War.

The World Bank Group comprises the following five organizations, each with its own legal personality:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

