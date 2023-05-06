Greentech Insider: Bio battery should last 100 years

American scientists and the US Office of Naval Research are currently working on a bio-battery that is supposed to last 100 years: As we all know from our beloved smartphones and e-bikes, one of the biggest problems with batteries is still their limited durability and efficiency – thanks to experts in bioelectronics and microsystems, this shortcoming could now be solved with a mini fuel cell.

Professor Seokheun “Sean” Choi and his Bioelectronics and Microsystems Laboratory at Binghamton University Choi have published their research on an ingestible bio-battery activated by the Ph-factor of the human gut at the Bioelectronics and Microsystems Laboratory.

Greentech battery as a mini fuel cell

The mini fuel cell was sealed with a piece of Kapton tape, a material that can withstand temperatures from -500 to 750 degrees Celsius. When the team removed the tape and allowed moisture in, the bacteria it contained mixed with a chemical germinant that stimulated the microbes to produce spores.

Heat activation of bacterial spores

According to the researchers, the energy generated by this reaction is sufficient to operate an LED lamp, a digital thermometer or a small clock.

Heat activation of the bacterial spores reduced the time to full performance from one hour to 20 minutes. An increase in humidity resulted in higher electrical output. After a week of storage at room temperature, power generation decreased by only 2 percent.

The study was funded by the Office of Naval Research, which is part of the US Navy.

Accordingly, this energy source could find applications in both military situations and in the civilian sphere.

