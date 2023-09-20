Greentech Jackery shows new solar generators and power stations @ IFA

Photo: IFA2023

Greentech manufacturer Jackery presented some exciting new solar generators and power stations at IFA2023 earlier this month. The company’s booth will feature two portable solar generators, the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and the Solar Generator 300 Plus. The SG 1000 Plus and SG 300 Plus models are successors to the solar generator 2000 Plus.

GreenEnergy: Mobile control of energy requirements with Jackery

The solar generator 2000 Plus, which is already available, can be taken anywhere. The model represents a mobile power solution. According to the manufacturer, the solar panels of the SG 2000 Plus achieve a solar cell efficiency of up to 25%.

With the additional built-in battery pack, excess solar energy can also be stored. This means that the energy can also be used at night, without the help of the sun’s rays.

Powerstation Jackery Explorer 300 Plus

The solar generator 300 Plus consists of a handy LiFePO4 power station that has a foldable 40 watt mini solar module. The photovoltaic product was also verified by TÜV SÜD. The SG 300 Plus is intended to be a reliable energy station for outdoor activities.

SG 1000 Plus

The SG 1000 Plus can be assembled with solar panels up to 4*200W, so it should only be fully charged in 2 hours. Up to three additional battery packs can be used with this model.

About Jackery

“At Jackery, we strive to explore new territory together with users around the world in a sustainable way. Our ongoing technological innovations lay a solid foundation for this,” said Lara Luo, Head of Branding at Jackery.

Back in 2016, Jackery presented the first portable lithium power station, the Explorer series. Two years later, the Greentech manufacturer launched portable solar panels, the SolarSaga series. The solar generators 1000 Pro and 2000 Pro followed in 2022. In the same year, the SolarSaga 80W solar panel was also released, which was the first mobile photovoltaic product to be verified by TÜV SÜD.

At CES2023,Jackery introduced two high-end solar generators, the SG 3000 Pro and the SG 500 Pro.

The series is being further expanded with the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus and the SG 1000 Plus. The 300 Plus will be presented at IFA and will be available on the Amazon and Jackery websites in Europe from September 1, 2023.

