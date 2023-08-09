Home » Greentech jobs: China poaches EU tech talents
Greentech jobs: China poaches EU tech talents

In the last two decades, the Chinese government is said to have set up its own companies throughout Europe with the explicit goal of recruiting highly qualified talent from leading semiconductor and technology companies for Chinese companies – at least according to an analysis by the consulting company Strider Technologies.

In total, more than 30,000 people are said to have left leading European technology companies from various areas of the tech industry, including an increasing number of greentech and energy companies, and switched to companies based in China.

