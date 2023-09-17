Greentech KIT: Virtual insight into cloud research at KIT

Aerosol mass spectrometer and chemical ionization mass spectrometer for studying the chemical composition of aerosol gas phase and particle phase. Photo: KIT

Observing and analyzing the formation of clouds – this is what KIT researchers can do with the atmospheric simulation chamber AIDAc (Aerosol Interaction and Dynamics in the Atmosphere classic).

It is a unique experimental facility to study the effects of aerosols and trace gases on climate, weather and the environment.

Virtual tour of the AIDA laboratory

With a new virtual tour, anyone interested can walk freely through the AIDA laboratory from home and explore various measuring stations and instruments. The researchers provide insights into their everyday work and explain concepts and methods as well as their use in AIDAc in an easy-to-understand manner.

