Greentech Lower Saxony: State buildings should have more PV

Lower Saxony concluded a lease agreement with the energy company Enercity for roof areas of around 500 buildings in the north-west of the state, as the Ministry of Finance in Hanover announced on Thursday. In this way, the country wants to contribute to the desired climate neutrality.

Enercity will gradually set up photovoltaic systems at its own expense and operate them under its own responsibility. The electricity produced should, as far as technically possible, supply the buildings with electricity directly.

Lower Saxony wants more green tech and climate neutrality

Excess amounts of electricity are to be fed into the grid for general supply. According to the ministry, the roof areas will be available for use for 20 years after the respective installation of the systems

Enercity, also known as enercity AG, is an energy company based in Hanover, Germany. It is one of the largest municipal energy companies in Germany and supplies customers with electricity, gas, heat and energy services.

Enercity was founded in 2000 and is a subsidiary of the city of Hanover. The company is active in various areas of energy supply, generation and distribution.

In the area of ​​energy supply, the company offers private and business customers energy products such as electricity and gas. The company attaches particular importance to renewable energies and sustainability – Enercity is involved in projects for the use of wind and solar energy.