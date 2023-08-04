Home » Greentech Mobility: Autonome Waymo Taxis starten in Austin
Technology

Greentech Mobility: Autonome Waymo Taxis starten in Austin

by admin
Greentech Mobility: Autonome Waymo Taxis starten in Austin

Waymo has chosen Austin, Texas, as its newest location to deploy its autonomous taxis. The company’s initiative envisions manual testing first, followed by supervised test drives, finally fully autonomous operation, and finally the rollout of passenger services.

Greentech USA: 23 Waymo vehicles on Austin’s streets since March

Waymo has been trialling its vehicles on the streets of Austin since March of this year. Plans to accommodate passengers in these driverless taxis are due to be unveiled later this month.

For more information, visit Waymo’s official website, which showcases the company’s latest developments and advances in autonomous driving.

See also  movies, series and programs to see on June 9...

You may also like

Experience the Ultimate Rhythm Game Adventure with Amigo...

CEO Tim Cook hints at new AI products

NASA’s Innovative Water Recycling System on the International...

ILLGAMES Announces the Launch of New Adult Game...

Fritz!Fon X6 from AVM: What good is the...

Sword and Soul 2: Introducing Game Skills and...

From Cher to Sfera Ebbasta: how Auto-Tune works,...

E-cars dirtier? Tesla builds new gas power plant...

A Huge Asteroid the Size of the Empire...

WhatsApp Tests New Group Management Feature, Making it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy