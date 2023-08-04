Greentech Mobility: Autonome Waymo Taxis starten in Austin

Waymo has chosen Austin, Texas, as its newest location to deploy its autonomous taxis. The company’s initiative envisions manual testing first, followed by supervised test drives, finally fully autonomous operation, and finally the rollout of passenger services.

Greentech USA: 23 Waymo vehicles on Austin’s streets since March

Waymo has been trialling its vehicles on the streets of Austin since March of this year. Plans to accommodate passengers in these driverless taxis are due to be unveiled later this month.

For more information, visit Waymo’s official website, which showcases the company’s latest developments and advances in autonomous driving.

