Greentech Mobility: Daimler steps on the brakes on electric vans

The “Sprinter” has to take it slower: Mercedes Vans boss Mathias Geisen expects that the transition to e-mobility will take significantly longer for vans than for cars.

“Since the van market differs significantly from the passenger car market, especially in the commercial sector, developments in passenger cars cannot be compared 1-to-1 with those in the area of ​​electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs),” said Geisen in an interview with the automobile week.

Greentech Mercedes Transporter – e-mobility is sputtering

“We currently expect electric vans to account for up to 20 percent of total sales in 2026 and over 50 percent by the end of the decade.” Mercedes Vans serves very heterogeneous customer groups with sometimes different demands and needs.

“Basically, however, the trend towards electric vans will also accelerate significantly thanks to our new offers, such as the new generation eSprinter.”

Electric cars: expand commitment in the USA and China

Europe is the main market with a sales share of around 60 percent, emphasized Geisen and announced that he would expand his activities in the USA and China.

“We are very successful in the USA and have doubled our market share to 16 percent between 2018 and 2022. China currently accounts for around eight percent of our sales, so we still have a lot of room for improvement”.

