Greentech Mobility: Demand for electric cars collapses after environmental bonus reform

Nothing going on without Förder-Moos: The demand for electric cars has fallen significantly after the reform of the environmental bonus with reduced purchase premiums that came into force at the beginning of 2023. According to the esteemed colleagues from Manager Magazin, the situation is very tense, especially at Volkswagen.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) recently reported 52,988 new electric cars for June, an increase of 64.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

The new registration figures, which have been positive so far, are based essentially on the remaining orders from 2022. “Renault, Audi, Mercedes, even Porsche or Tesla – dealers everywhere can no longer get rid of their electric cars. There is currently no longer any sign of the boom of the past few years,” according to “Manager Magazin”.

The decline in demand for e-cars at Volkswagen is particularly explosive.

At the turn of the year, the order backlog for the electric car plant in Zwickau was just under 300,000 cars, but the number of orders has currently shrunk to significantly less than half. “Since January, we have had a strong reluctance to buy e-cars, regardless of the brand,” a Volkswagen Group dealer is quoted as saying.

There were 75,000 orders for the ID.4 last year, of which less than 20,000 remained. If the situation does not improve quickly, production at the Zwickau electric car plant is to be switched from three-shift to two-shift operation. In addition to the ID.4, the coupé offshoot ID.5, the compact ID.3, the Cupra Born and the Audi Q4 e-tron as SUVs and Sportbacks are also built in Zwickau. Should the third layer actually be omitted, several of the group’s e-models would be affected.

The “Manager Magazin” writes about an incendiary speech that VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer is said to have given on Monday in front of around 2,000 managers from all over the world. “The roof truss is on fire,” said Schäfer, according to the participants. As the economy enters a recession, competitors in the same segment earn 2-3 times as much as the VW brand, “the perfect storm is brewing”.

However, the thesis that the environmental bonus reform is causing orders for electric cars to collapse is only supported in the article with figures from the VW Group. Without citing a source, Porsche only says that the demand for the Taycan in Germany has roughly halved – but the Taycan is not eligible anyway, so the environmental bonus amendment cannot be the reason here. Regarding the falling demand at Tesla, the magazine writes that “the courtyards and parking lots have been significantly fuller than usual in the past few weeks”.

However, the report also suggests that the problem at Volkswagen could be homegrown. When only a few electric cars could be built in the wake of the semiconductor crisis and the production problems after the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, VW instructed its dealers to “keep customers mobile” – for example, expiring leases were extended.

However, since production started faster than expected, there were no buyers, as the customers were still fulfilling their extended leasing contract.

manager-magazin.de (Paywall)

