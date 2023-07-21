Greentech Mobility: Electric cars depend on diesel – more e-cars registered than diesel

Greentech Mobility: Electric cars are overtaking diesel cars in the EU. Photo: Hyundai Ecar Greentech.LIVE

Electric cars instead of diesel stinkers: For the first time, more e-cars than diesel have been registered in the EU. That’s quite a milestone. And heralds a turning point.

In June 2023, more electric cars than diesel vehicles were registered in the EU for the first time. According to the industry association ACEA, electric cars were 15.1 percent ahead of diesel cars with 14.4 percent of new registrations.

With more than 36 percent, petrol engines remain the best-selling new cars, followed by hybrid cars with around 24 percent.

Holland loves electric cars

The largest increases in electric cars were in the Netherlands with +90.1 percent, followed by Germany with +64.4 percent and France with +52 percent.

In June, a total of around one million cars were newly registered in the EU. With an increase of 17.8 percent, it was the eleventh consecutive month of sales growth. In the first six months of the year it was 5.4 million – an increase of 17.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Sales figures in Germany increase by 12.8 percent

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) announced the week before last that registrations for electric cars had increased proportionally more in the first half of the year than for cars with combustion engines.

From January to June, a good 220,000 battery-electric cars were newly registered – and thus 31.7 percent more than in the same period last year, as determined by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). Their share of all new registrations is around 16 percent – after 13.5 percent in the same period last year.

According to the KBA, a good 1.4 million cars were newly registered in Germany between the beginning of January and the end of June. This is an increase of 12.8 percent compared to the first six months of 2022.

The number 1 among electric car manufacturers is currently Tesla. And according to Elon Musk, it should stay that way: The controversial Tesla CEO has promised further price reductions for Teslas.

Advantages of electric cars over diesel vehicles

Electric cars and diesel cars each have their own advantages and disadvantages. Here’s a quick comparison:

Environmental friendliness: Electric cars produce no direct emissions on site and thus contribute to the reduction of CO2 and pollutant emissions. Lower running costs: Electric cars have lower energy costs per kilometer compared to diesel cars, as electricity is often cheaper than diesel and electric motors are more efficient. Quiet and Comfortable: Electric cars are quieter in operation and offer a smoother ride without engine vibrations. Less Maintenance: Electric cars have fewer moving parts and therefore typically require less maintenance and have a longer lifespan.

