Greentech Mobility: Plugin hybrid cars are booming in Sweden

While the demand for plug-in hybrid cars in Germany continues to collapse, PHEVs remain very popular in Sweden, reaching 62% plug-in EV market share in May.

The market share of plug-in electric vehicles has risen sharply in Sweden year-on-year and is now at 61.9%, up from 47.5% in May 2022. All of the growth was driven by fully electric vehicles, which alone accounted for a 40.9% share %, while plug-in hybrids slightly lost share compared to the previous year.

8 percent more plug-in hybrids

Total volume was 28,492 units, up about 8% year-over-year, although year-to-date volume is down about 5% compared to 2022. The best-selling car in May was the Tesla Model Y.

The combined May plug-in result of 61.9% was made up of 40.9% all-electric vehicles (BEVs) and 21% plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). This compares to 47.5%, 24.2% and 23.3% a year ago. It can be seen that BEVs have increased sharply while PHEVs have slightly decreased.

The share of pure combustion engine vehicles has fallen from 42.6% a year ago to 28.9% last month. The proportion of diesel vehicles has fallen particularly sharply, from 15.1% to 8.4%.

Looking at volumes, BEVs have almost doubled year-on-year, while PHEVs have lost about 2% in volume.

We can expect another strong month for plugins in June, with BEVs alone likely to capture 50% market share.

outlook

Swedish automobile association Mobility Sweden remains concerned about weak order books for BEVs after stimulus was cut last November. They fear that BEV registrations will drop significantly after the pre-November backlog is cleared (in the coming months).

It remains to be seen whether these fears will come true. In any case, Tesla’s vehicles are still selling well, and (given the two-month lead times) it appears that orders are still plentiful after November’s cut in sales incentives. Let me know if you have a different opinion.