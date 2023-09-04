Greentech Mobility: Route planners for electric cars are making progress

Always this cross with the charging stations and confusing energy displays in the electric car cockpit: The drivers of electric cars can still not blindly rely on the charging recommendations of the route planners for electric cars.

In the new test by the magazine auto motor und sport MO/OVE, the performance of the route planner has improved compared to the summer of 2022.

However, there are still major weaknesses. The main problem is that they don’t plan charging times reliably or react well to changes such as higher power consumption or traffic jams.

Greentech cars: The route planners of electric cars from BMW iX and Polestar were tested.

The route planners in the BMW iX and Polestar 2, which only performed moderately in 2022, and the new VW system in the VW Bus ID. buzz Added to this were the ABRP and ElectricRoutes mobile phone apps, which can be operated via the on-board monitor using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The test cars drove the 500 km from Stuttgart to Dresden with a battery level of less than 30% in order to have to recharge as often as possible.

TrendingBe there: Greentech.LIVE Conference FALL 23 (09/26-29/23)

The task of spending as little time as possible at charging stations was best solved by the ID. Buzz with 49 out of 60 possible points. The VW bus has the best charging strategy in the test and makes optimal use of the battery capacity.

The system reacts quickly to changes, for example if you drive faster and use more electricity or are stuck in traffic. Load time predictions are accurate and easy to use. The fact that VW does not refer to recalculations means that the ID. Buzz that tasted very well.

The route planner in the BMW iX also did well with 44 out of 60 points. The system reacts quickly to changes and even navigates to the charging station at larger truck stops. Total route and information about the loaders are presented in great detail.

However, the system makes Schnitzer. The test car was only supposed to charge up to 58% on the A9 in Schnaittach, which is why the BMW had to charge again 70 km later in Himmelkron, from 41 to 52%. Shortly before departure, the system reported that charging to 71% was necessary, so the car had to go back to the charging station.

As in 2022, Polestar only achieved a sufficient result (28 points) with the Google Automotive-based system. The system lacks setting options: you can’t even set the minimum battery level and charging network operator. The system is faulty in load planning when it has to react to changes. Due to higher speeds, the battery drained faster than calculated. Although Google indicated that you would arrive at the planned charging station with zero percent, the system did not target an earlier charging point.

The two mobile phone apps performed satisfactorily. A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) can even be connected to the Polestar in such a way that the app has access to the battery level. Nevertheless, the charging strategy is faulty and not optimal. The ElectricRoutes app can only be connected to the car via Apple Carplay and is easy to use. The loading strategy is cautious, but it works. However, you have to enter the battery charge level manually. In addition, the app does not use current traffic data.