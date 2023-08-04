Greentech Mobility: SIXT offers e-cargo bikes from Ononmotion for sustainable transport in inner cities

Greentech Mobility: OnoMotion e-bikes are now also available through the car rental company Sixt. Photo ONOMOTION GmbH

The Munich car rental company SIXT is cooperating with the manufacturer of electric cargo bikes ONOMOTION. As part of a pilot project running in Berlin, SIXT is the first mobility provider in Germany to include the ONO E-Cargobikes in its fleet of commercial vehicles.

Greentech cargo bikes as a sustainable transport alternative for the city center

E-Cargobikes are available to corporate and private customers as a sustainable and space-saving transport alternative for inner-city goods traffic.

As part of the pilot project, SIXT is offering the first ONO e-cargo bikes in Berlin, with plans to expand the cooperation to other German cities.

Electric cargo bikes with interchangeable container module

The loading space of the electric cargo bikes consists of an exchangeable container module that has a volume of two cubic meters and can be loaded with a payload of up to 200 kilograms. Since the ONO e-cargo bikes have weather protection for drivers, they can be used all year round.

Greentech Mobility Ono Motion Lasten Fahrrad EBike Sixt

E-cargo bikes as a sustainable, space-saving addition to the fleet

Through the cooperation with ONOMOTION, SIXT is once again relying on an innovative solution for sustainable mobility. Drivers are supported by an electric drive, which is why the ONO e-cargo bikes are operated in a CO2-neutral manner.

With pedal support, the electric cargo bikes can reach a speed of up to 25 km/h and have a range of around 30 kilometers on one battery charge. Since the batteries are interchangeable, additional batteries can be taken with you, thereby increasing the range. SIXT sets

the latest edition of the ONO E-Cargobikes.

With these specifications, the ONO e-cargo bikes are suitable for both business and private use. Private customers can use the e-cargo bikes, for example, as a sustainable option for transporting larger items such as crates of drinks, weekend shopping or large-volume items from the hardware store.

Greentech Mobility OnoMotion Lasten Fahrrad EBike Sixt. Photo: Onomotion GmbH Janine Graubaum

For SIXT business customers, the e-cargo bikes are an ideal addition to their own fleet. The electric cargo bikes can be used for transport on the last mile by courier express parcel service providers as well as by craft businesses, in facility management or for transporting groceries in cool boxes.

ONO E-Cargobikes can use cycle lanes

With the electric cargo bikes, companies are making themselves less dependent on any entry restrictions in inner cities.

The ONO e-cargo bikes can use cycle paths, require less parking space than vans and are therefore more widely accepted in urban delivery traffic. Another advantage: Since no driving license is required for the e-cargo bikes, it is easier to find qualified drivers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

