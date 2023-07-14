Greentech Nordex: Wind energy on the upswing – Nordex is building 308 wind turbines

Nordex SE Windenergie -Foto: Greentech Live Screenshot

Greentech Index: Nordex

Nordex SE is a leading company in the green tech industry specializing in the development, production and sale of wind turbines. The company has its headquarters in Hamburg in Rostock, the administration is controlled from Hamburg.

Nordex’s business activities primarily include the manufacture, installation and maintenance of wind turbines and the planning of wind farms. Nordex SE is listed in the SDax and operates worldwide.

Promotion of sustainability and green tech in focus

One of Nordex SE’s most important concerns is the promotion of sustainability. The company is committed to promoting renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. By producing wind turbines, Nordex SE contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and thus helps to achieve climate targets.

Nordex SE has invested heavily in the development of new technologies in recent years to improve the efficiency and performance of its wind turbines. For example, the company has increased the size of its facilities and optimized the use of lighter and more durable materials, resulting in higher energy yields.

Minimize the environmental impact of production

Another important concern of Nordex SE is sustainability in relation to the production of its systems. The company is committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its production and conserving resources. For example, Nordex SE has introduced a comprehensive recycling program to encourage the reuse of materials from old plants.

Overall, Nordex SE is a progressive and sustainable company specializing in the production of renewable energies. Through investments in new technologies and a strong commitment to sustainability, the company is helping to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve climate goals.

Current news on Greentech initiatives from Nordex