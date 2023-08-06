Greentech NRW renewable energy is booming thanks to solar funding

Greentech NRW Solar North Rhine-Westphalia Renewable energy

Many cities support the energy transition with funding programs. In Aachen, for example, the multi-million dollar municipal pot for solar subsidies is expected to be exhausted this year. Other cities such as Essen are also reporting a high demand for subsidies for the use of solar energy.

Urban climate protection funding works

According to the NRW City Days, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Essen and Castrop-Rauxel, among others, offer urban climate protection funding.

Solar NRW rapidly on the rise

In Bonn, for example, by far the most applications for a subsidy for plug-in solar devices are submitted. This is in line with the trend: solar systems for balconies that are easy to install are becoming more and more popular, reported the North Rhine-Westphalia State Association for Renewable Energies in Düsseldorf. In North Rhine-Westphalia, most of the solar systems for generating energy are private systems. According to the association, the densely populated federal state lacks approved open spaces for large, commercial solar power plants. Greentech is booming in NRW: solar energy in particular is growing rapidly. Photo: Zbynek Burival Unsplash

Greentech NRW: Renewable energies and green technologies in focus

As an important industrial location, the state of NRW is also making considerable efforts to promote the use of renewable energies and green technologies (greenetch). This particularly includes the expansion of renewable energies: NRW has taken various measures to increase the use of renewable energies, including wind energy, solar energy and biomass.

Renewable energies: wind energy, solar energy and biomass are growing

There are numerous wind farms and solar energy systems in the state. The aim was to increase the share of renewable energies in the overall energy supply while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

In the greentech sector, NRW strives to promote innovative technologies in the area in order to support sustainable growth – i.e. investments in the areas of energy efficiency, electromobility, waste management and environmentally friendly production.

NRW is a pioneer in solar: North Rhine-Westphalia relies on renewable energies and green tech

Solar expansion is progressing well thanks

There is also movement in the field of research and development: universities, research institutions and companies in NRW have worked on various projects in the field of renewable energies and green tech.

These activities aim to develop new technologies, improve existing ones and find solutions to environmental challenges.

