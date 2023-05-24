Greentech power plant Ecoflow DELTA 2 Max: Green electricity on the go

The Energy Tech specalist EcoFlow launched the new DELTA 2 Max today.

According to the manufacturer, the portable power station, which reliably supplies electricity in your own four walls, outdoors and in off-grid rooms, sets standards in terms of durability and charging speed.

With a base capacity of 2,048 Wh, which can be expanded to 6,144 Wh with the help of two additional batteries, users have the option of tailoring their energy solutions precisely to their individual energy needs.

Up to 10 years in daily use

The DELTA 2 Max is equipped with high-quality LFP batteries, which currently offer the longest service life on the market. Compared to similar products from the competition, which lose around 20 percent of their capacity after 500 charging cycles, the DELTA 2 Max only achieves this capacity reduction after 3,000 charging cycles – that is six times.

According to the manufacturer, the innovative power station supplies electricity reliably for up to 10 years when used once a day. With a 5-year guarantee for the DELTA 2 Max, EcoFlow also ensures its buyers a solid investment.

Industry-leading fast charging

With EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, the DELTA 2 Max offers industry-leading fast charging speeds. Thanks to an AC input power of 2300 W and a maximum solar power of 1000 W, the DELTA 2 Max ensures the energy supply in the shortest possible time.

With AC charging, the charging process from 0 to 100 percent takes just 81 minutes, while solar charging only takes 2.3 hours.

According to the supplier, the storage system can be charged from 0 to 80 percent with alternating current in just 53 minutes – four times faster than the industry standard.

It’s even more time-saving: With AC and solar dual charging, the powerhouse only needs 43 minutes* for the same charging process. This extraordinarily high charging speed makes the DELTA 2 Max the ideal portable energy station for the unplanned moments in life.

Energy source for almost all devices

The DELTA 2 Max is equipped with a 2400W AC output that powers 99 percent of all household appliances – including hair dryers, water heaters, microwaves and air conditioners.

In addition, the portable power station can power up to 13 devices at the same time, even while charging. When the X-Boost mode is activated, energy-intensive devices receive up to 3100 W of power from the DELTA 2 Max. These advantages are particularly relevant for people who are not connected to the mains. Whether camping or in the great outdoors – the powerful power station provides the energy required for almost all devices.

With a weight of 23 kg, DELTA 2 Max is around 30 percent lighter than the industry average. This makes it easy to transport around the house and on the go.

In addition, the portable power storage works quietly and emits a maximum noise level of up to 30 dB within a radius of 50 cm with an input or output power of less than 500 W. This makes the DELTA 2 Max pleasantly quiet – ideal for indoor use.

Prices and Availability

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max will be available from May 31st in the EcoFlow shop and via Amazon. As a bundle together with the portable and combinable 400 W solar module, the DELTA 2 Max is offered with a discount of 149 euros at a price of 2,899 euros. Individually, the DELTA 2 Max costs 2,099 euros. To expand the capacity, a DELTA 2 Max Extra battery can be purchased separately for EUR 1,499.