Greentech Rebuy: Second-hand gifts are booming – the focus is on sustainability and saving money

Second-hand Christmas gifts are increasingly the first choice: Rebuy, Germany’s leading recommerce company, has examined in its survey how Germans relate to sustainable second-hand Christmas gifts. The results show that the trend of giving away used items at Christmas continues to increase.

Giving away used items for Christmas is booming

Although every year in the run-up to Christmas, large online retailers lure their customers with discount offers in media-effective campaigns, the number of people who do not exclusively rely on new goods for gifts is increasing.

The current annual rebuy survey showed that almost one in two people (46 percent) will put something used under the Christmas tree this year. That is 9 percent more than last year. Almost one in four (24 percent) even said they were giving away more used items than three years ago. This value was still 16 percent in 2022.

In addition, more used items are being given away year-on-year across all product categories. The most significant increases in second-hand gifts were for books (26 percent, up seven percent), consumer electronics and toys (19 and 23 percent, respectively, up six percent).

Online platforms such as rebuy.de are becoming increasingly popular for searching for used items. 59 percent of those surveyed now use it to look for a second-hand gift; an increase of at least two percent compared to 2022. For 44 percent, the used gift came from their own possession (2022: 40 percent). Others prefer to browse in second-hand stores (28 percent; 2022: 29 percent) or at flea markets (24 percent, 2022: 29 percent).

Sustainability and low prices remain the main motivation for giving away used items

Although the overall economic situation affects many people’s purchasing power, almost two thirds of those surveyed (60 percent) say that the most important reason for giving away something used is sustainability. An increase of three percent compared to the previous year. 52 percent (2022: 50 percent) cited the desire to save money as a trigger. The biggest increase – namely from 34 to 39 percent – ​​was “love for old things”.

Second hand toys: They don’t always have to be new – Photo by Nick Fewings via Unsplash

Circular economy for Christmas presents

“Our annual survey shows that circular economy is also becoming more and more popular when it comes to Christmas presents. What is particularly pleasing is that the aspect of sustainability is causing more and more people to prefer used goods to new goods,” explains Philipp Gattner, CEO of rebuy.

“No matter what the motivation is for giving away used items, the environment always wins. Because by not using new materials, resources and energy are saved. That’s why we will continue to fight to get even more people excited about the circular economy.”

