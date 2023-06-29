Greentech refurbishing trend continues: Refurbed breaks the billion mark

Runs on Refurbed, the Austrian online marketplace for recycled cell phones & Co. and other refurbished technology products: According to the company, it has broken the one billion euro mark.

The Greentech company was founded six years ago by Kilian Kaminski, Peter Windischhofer and Jürgen Riedl. Kilian Kaminski also recently spoke at the Greentech.LIVE conference in Reutlingen – click here for the presentation.

Greentech-Live: Refurbished Kamera Sommer / Photo: Johan Mouchet via Unsplash

Refurbed is now a scale-up with its refurbishment approach, in which electrical appliances are overhauled and remarketed with quality assurance, and has already achieved external sales of 100 million euros just three years after it was founded. The external turnover is the total turnover that is processed via the platform.

Refurbishing refers to the quality-assured overhaul and repair of products for the purpose of reuse and marketing. The refurbishing of products for EDP and office equipment, components from motor vehicles, Wikipedia is of considerable economic importance

According to the company from Vienna, refurbished means “used, completely renewed and therefore like new again – and with a guarantee.” According to the company, all products are available in the states Excellent (works like new and looks like new), Very good (works like new, may show slight signs of wear) and Gut (works like new, may show clear signs of wear).”

