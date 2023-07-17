Greentech Rheinland Pfalz: Solar package Targets are easy to achieve

Pure optimism when it comes to renewable energies in Rhineland-Palatinate: the solar law is currently being discussed in the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament – the Greens believe that the goals agreed in the traffic light coalition agreement for the expansion of photovoltaics are feasible and even surpassable in the future. If things go well , with the help of the entire planned solar package, there could be an increase of up to 650 megawatts per year, said the parliamentary group leader Pia Schellhammer today.

Greentech Solar: Rhineland-Palatinate focuses on renewable energies and cleantech

Rhineland-Palatinate has been actively involved in renewable energies and green tech in recent years. The state has significant potential for the use of renewable energy and has taken various measures to promote this sector.

In the field of renewable energies, Rhineland-Palatinate has pursued a progressive energy policy and the goal of covering 100 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030.

The country has a high proportion of renewable energies in its energy supply, particularly through wind energy, biomass and photovoltaics.

Rhineland-Palatinate is well positioned for solar energy

Rhineland-Palatinate is also well positioned in the field of solar energy. The country has a high number of solar installations and has implemented various initiatives to promote solar energy. For example, the “1000 Roofs Program” program was introduced, which offers financial support for the construction of photovoltaic systems on private houses.

Rhineland-Palatinate has also introduced various funding programs and initiatives to promote the development and use of renewable energies.

These include financial incentives for the expansion of renewable energies, support for energy efficiency projects and the promotion of research and development in the field of renewable energies.

Solar package announced at the end of March

Part of the solar package that the traffic light groups announced at the end of March is an amendment to the state solar law for 2021. This will be discussed in the state parliament in Mainz this Thursday (July 20).

Photovoltaic net expansion of 500 megawatts per year as a goal

In its coalition agreement for photovoltaics (PV), the Rhineland-Palatinate traffic light had set itself the goal of a net expansion of 500 megawatts per year. This target was torn in 2021 with 266 and 2022 with 350 megawatts.

The amendment now provides for a solar obligation for new buildings or major roof renovations on state and municipal buildings. For private households, there should be an obligation to install devices for PV systems – such as cables or empty pipes. The traffic light calls the principle «PV-ready».

The traffic light had rejected a fundamental solar obligation brought into play by the opposition CDU parliamentary group for private new buildings or larger roof renovations on the grounds that they did not want to overburden young families with costs. In addition, she had referred to bottlenecks in the trade and in parts for PV systems.

Solar package planned by Ampel

Schellhammer said the solar package planned by the traffic light would bring more than the Union proposal. She referred to a planned change in the PV Open Space Ordinance for more systems on farmland, meadows and other open spaces. So far, the ordinance caps the annual tender volume at 200 megawatts. The traffic light wants to double the volume to 400 megawatts in the future. The 400 megawatts would be exhausted in the future, said Schellhammer. “I’m very sure of that.”

