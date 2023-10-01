Greentech Saxony Solar manufacturers demand an end to China’s “dumping attacks” – ban on solar panels made from forced labor

In view of a flood of solar modules from China, several federal states have called for more support for domestic manufacturers.

The ten-point plan calls for better support for production and research

A ten-point plan adopted at the invitation of Saxony calls for better support for production and research. To achieve this, EU state aid law must be redesigned and made less bureaucratic, it says.

Ban solar panels made from forced labor

There are also calls to quickly ban goods made from forced labor and to only allow solar products whose manufacturing conditions meet European quality standards and the goals of the European “Green Deal”.

The industry needs support from the federal government and the EU, emphasized Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU). Because the solar industry is important for the economic strength of Germany and Europe.

“The goal is for development and value creation in this area to stay with us and not permanently move away.” It is also about reducing dependencies on third parties.

Greentech Solar: EU companies forced out of the market with “state-subsidized predatory prices”.

Saxony’s Energy Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens) spoke of a “dumping attack” by China. Innovative European companies would be forced out of the market “with government-subsidized predatory prices”. Günther criticized the fact that modules were manufactured in China with the help of Uyghur forced labor.

According to information from the solar industry, demand for modules is growing rapidly and there is talk of a “solar boom”. However, China has massively accelerated the expansion of its solar industry in the past 10 to 15 years.

Solar boom: EU is flooded with modules from the Far East

In addition, many modules originally intended for the USA end up in Europe because the USA prohibits the import of solar technology from regions with forced labor. As a result, the European market is currently being flooded with modules from the Far East.

This leads to an enormous drop in prices and puts local manufacturers under pressure.

