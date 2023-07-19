Greentech Schleswig Holstein: Pioneer with 125 wind turbines and 597 megawatts of power

Wind energy net increase of 542 megawatts

In the first half of the year, 64 systems with 55 megawatts were dismantled in Schleswig-Holstein. The bottom line is a net increase of 542 megawatts.

With five new plants, Bavaria contributed only one percent to the gross addition. In Thuringia and Saxony, as well as in the city states of Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg, nothing was added. A total of 331 new wind turbines with a total output of 1565 megawatts were erected on land in Germany in the first half of the year.

This means that 65 percent of the capacity installed in the entire previous year was achieved.

Greentech Schleswig-Holstein is also involved in other areas

Schleswig-Holstein is also involved in other areas of green tech. For example, it promotes sustainable mobility, the expansion of electric mobility and the research and development of green technologies.

In mid-2023, a total of 28,517 wind turbines with a total output of 59 gigawatts (59,000 megawatts) were in operation in Germany. Lower Saxony is the most heavily involved in this with 21 percent. Then came Brandenburg (14 percent), Schleswig-Holstein (13 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (12 percent).

Greentech Germany: SH is number 1 with a power density of over 500 kilowatts per square kilometer

Measured in terms of land area, Schleswig-Holstein is at the top with a power density of over 500 kilowatts per square kilometer. The small city-state of Bremen follows closely behind. Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony are below 100 kilowatts per square kilometer.

The State Association for Renewable Energies took the growth figures as a positive signal and was also pleased with the new approvals, which according to state information amounted to more than 600 megawatts.

This is a good foundation for the further goals up to 2025, commented Managing Director Marcus Hrach. “For this, the country has to approve one gigawatt in 2024,” he said. Approvals for at least 400 megawatts were still missing.

Cleantech: Schleswig-Holstein Energiewendeland number 1

“If Schleswig-Holstein wants to continue to be the number 1 energy transition state, this year’s dynamic in the number of approvals must be sustained,” said Hrach. “It is also essential to identify new, buildable areas as quickly as possible.”

With the new requirements of the federal government, the municipalities now have more room for maneuver in further area designations. “The acceptance of wind energy is high, the state is now asked to support the municipalities as quickly as possible with guidelines.”

Schleswig-Holstein is the locomotive of the German energy transition, said Energy Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens). “The numbers show that very clearly.” In the north, good political framework conditions meet an energetic and dynamic energy industry.

Greentech successes: «We are reaping the fruits of our labour.»

“We want to leverage these synergies in the future as well.” The good expansion figures are the result of the current regional plans, well-positioned authorities and a clear political framework in the state, said Goldschmidt. “We are reaping the fruits of our labor.”

In order for this to continue to be successful in the future, the state will continue its planning in a very focused and balanced manner. “Not only will our climate benefit from this, but also the country’s economy.”