Greentech Shell is getting out – wants to sell Sonnen

The oil company Shell is no longer in the mood for green tech and the business with green technology and intelligent energy storage technology is no longer in the mood: just four years after purchasing the Bavarian battery manufacturer Sonnen, the British oil and gas company Shell wants the cleantech company back Get rid of it and put it up for sale – and make some big money again.

The Handelsblatt colleagues learned this from financial circles.

The deal could be worthwhile for Shell, as several people familiar with the transaction said: The storage company from the Allgäu region could be valued at 1.35 to 1.8 billion euros, three to four times the expected sales of 450 million for 2023 Euro.

Greentech Business: Shell paid 500 million euros for Sonnen

Shell paid around 500 million euros in 2019. Interested parties should be able to bid for either 51 percent or the entire company. Shell declined to comment.

Just a few days ago, the oil company sold its entire retail electricity customer business in Germany and Great Britain to its British rival Octopus Energy.

Shell competitor Octopus Energy takes over electricity customer business in the private customer sector in Germany

In addition, the oil company has canceled several projects in the areas of wind energy and biofuels in recent months.

