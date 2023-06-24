Greentech SMA Solar makes a profit of 230 million

Greentech SMA Solar Energie PV Panel

Wow: Things are going more than well for the German solar specialist and inverter manufacturer SMA Solar – the greentech company from Niestetal in Hesse is increasing its forecast for the rest of 2023 after Q2.

The reason for this: The ability of the suppliers to deliver has probably improved significantly – as the solar pioneer announced today: SMA Solar now expects annual sales of 1.7 billion to 1.85 billion euros, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ( Ebitda) should be 230 million to 270 million euros.

Big money for solar

So far, the management had promised sales of 1.45 billion to 1.6 billion and Ebitda 135 million to 175 million euros.

In the second quarter, the company was able to significantly improve its key figures. Sales are expected to increase from 251 million to 400 to 410 million euros.

Greentech Index SMA Solar Technology – Logo Greentech

SMA Solar specializes in solar technology and inverters for photovoltaic systems

SMA Solar is a German manufacturer of solar technology and inverters for photovoltaic systems. The company has its headquarters in Niestetal near Kassel and is one of the world‘s leading suppliers of system technology for solar energy.

SMA Solar is heavily involved in the field of renewable energies and green tech. The company develops and produces innovative solutions for the efficient use of solar energy. The focus is on converting sunlight into electrical energy and optimally feeding in and controlling the electricity generated.

Greentech SMA Solar green energy storage s

Solar technology and inverters for photovoltaic systems are booming.

SMA Solar offers a wide range of inverters that convert the direct current generated by the solar cells into grid-compliant alternating current. These inverters are the heart of solar systems and ensure efficient use of the solar energy generated.

In addition, SMA Solar also offers intelligent energy management systems that make it possible to optimally use the self-generated solar power and feed it into the energy grid. These systems enable efficient control and monitoring of energy flows and help stabilize the power grid.

Promote the integration of renewable energies.

SMA Solar strives to advance the development and integration of renewable energies. The company works closely with other players in the solar industry, energy suppliers and research institutes to develop innovative solutions and technologies.

By providing reliable and efficient solar solutions, SMA Solar makes an important contribution to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting a sustainable energy supply.

GreentechBiz: Outlook on SMA Solar

In the first half of last year, SMA had to contend with delivery bottlenecks and missing components. The shares of the MDax-listed company rose by 15 percent. SMA intends to publish the final figures on August 10th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

