Greentech Smartphone: Fairphone goes USA

Fairphone, the leader in the sustainable smartphone market, announces its official US launch. The launch is in partnership with Murena, which provides a privacy-focused, open-source mobile operating system, /e/OS, preinstalled on the phones.

“We believe that our partnership with Fairphone is an important step forward in bringing our vision of more sustainable and ethical smartphone use to the US,” said Gaël Duval, CEO of /e/OS. “We are excited to be part of this pilot and look forward to seeing the impact it has on the US market.”

The Murena Fairphone 4 combines top technical performance with fair production conditions: With three high-quality cameras, dual SIM, a powerful processor and fairly sourced materials such as Fairtrade gold, sustainable aluminum and fair tungsten, the Fairphone 4 offers a sustainable and, above all, competitive alternative to conventional smartphones.

Fairphone users in USA

With /e/OS, Fairphone users in the USA also receive a mobile operating system that is fully compatible with the Android ecosystem, but does not collect any usage data. It is free from Google Mobile Services and does not send any information to Google servers. /e/OS comes with basic default apps like Mail, Calendar, an ad-free web browser, Camera, Gallery, Messaging, Navigation, Calculator, Clock, Contacts, File Manager, Notes, Tasks, and a Recorder.