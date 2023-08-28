Greentech solar energy in the fast lane: 341 gigawatts expected by the end of 2023 – according to the study

Greentech: Solar energy boom and no end in sight: photo Manny Becerra via Unsplash

Once again this summer, the effects of the climate crisis in Europe can be seen and felt. Forest fires and heat waves are no longer exceptional. To counteract this, a switch to renewable energies is absolutely necessary.

In addition to wind and hydropower, PV systems in particular are a large part of this energy transition and, according to a study by SolarPower Europe, the expansion of solar energy seems to be progressing. However, a closer look reveals that much still needs to be done.

Solar energy: Global expansion of 239 gigawatts

At the Intersolar Europe Conference 2023, SolarPower Europe presented a study on the global expansion of photovoltaic systems.

The study shows that in 2022 there was an increase of 239 gigawatts worldwide – a record high. And according to SolarPower Europe, a new record of 341 gigawatts is also expected for 2023. According to the research, two-thirds of all newly installed renewable energy sources are photovoltaic.

Germany still has some catching up to do

Germany ranks second in Europe after Spain (8.4 GW) with 7.4 GW of installed capacity. Nevertheless, there is a need to catch up, because according to a study by the HTW Berlin, in order to comply with the Paris Climate Protection Agreement, the installed photovoltaic capacity must increase to at least 590 gigawatts by 2035.

According to the HTW, the agreed coalition goals for wind and photovoltaic expansion are too low to comply with the Paris climate protection agreement. According to the Berlin University of Applied Sciences, the reference scenario would have to grow from the previous 6 GW to 45 GW in order to achieve a 1.7 degree target.

In a study, Greenpeace and Fraunhofer call for an annual net increase of 12 – 20 GW of solar systems in order to be able to guarantee an expansion of 300 – 450 GW of photovoltaics by 2040.

Greentech China in first place

According to SolarPower Europe, China is the world champion in the PV market with an expansion of 95 GW. The USA and India follow in second and third place with 21.9 GW and 17.4 GW respectively.

If you look at the CO2 balance per inhabitant in 2021, you can see that Germany, with 9th place worldwide and number one in Europe, is anything but good. In order to further reduce Co2 emissions, it also requires a faster expansion of wind energy in addition to the expansion of solar energy.

The University of Applied Sciences in Berlin also points out that it is necessary to expand the expansion of wind turbines on land up to 200 GW and up to 70 GW at sea.

