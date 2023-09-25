Greentech Solar meets electric car – new 500 million funding program

A new state funding program for charging electric cars with solar power starts this Tuesday. There is up to 500 million euros in the pot. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said there was already enormous interest in the funding.

“We already receive hundreds of inquiries about this every day. So we are exactly right with the approach of promoting a package consisting of a photovoltaic system, battery storage and charging station. In this way, the self-generated solar power is used optimally for charging the electric car and a maximum contribution to climate protection in the transport sector is achieved.

Applications can be submitted online to the state development bank KfW from Tuesday. The “first-come, first-served principle” applies: when the funding pot runs out, it runs out.

New solar funding program – improve the system combination of photovoltaic system, storage and charging station

The switch to electromobility plays a central role in the federal government’s strategy to achieve climate goals in the transport sector – this is considered a “problem child”. It is important to supply electric cars with electricity, the highest possible proportion of which is generated from renewable energies, according to the funding guidelines. The goal of the new funding: as many e-car users as possible should be able to charge their vehicle with self-generated, climate-friendly solar power.

Photovoltaic systems already make a significant contribution to the electricity supply from renewable energies, the guideline continues. The options for consuming locally generated electricity on site can be optimized through stationary battery storage.

“Since photovoltaics generate the most electricity at midday, but households’ electricity needs peak in the morning and evening, the share of personal use for charging your own electric vehicle can be increased by integrating a stationary storage system.”

A system combination of a photovoltaic system, storage and charging station also improves grid stability and reduces dependence on fluctuations in electricity prices. The federal government has previously supported the installation of charging stations.

Greentech funding: This is the new funding program

The purchase and installation of a charging station for electric cars in combination with a photovoltaic system and a solar power storage system is funded. According to the ministry and KfW, there is an investment grant of up to 10,200 euros – for owners of owner-occupied residential buildings who own an electric car or who have ordered an electric car at the time of the application.

According to the Federal Solar Industry Association, the maximum subsidy of 10,200 euros accounts for around a third of the total costs for the combination. According to the ministry, the maximum funding amount can only be received by those who allow their vehicle’s battery to be discharged. The battery can thus serve as a small part of a reserve from which electricity can flow back into the network if necessary or can be used in your own home – this means bidirectional charging. Without this option, the maximum funding amount is 9,600 euros.

Greentech Solar Carport Parking Carport.

Greentech PV: 600 euros per kilowatt peak output and a maximum of 6000 euros,

According to KfW, the subsidy is made up of the following amounts: you get a flat rate of 600 euros for the charging station, and 1,200 euros for bidirectional charging capability.

For the photovoltaic system there is 600 euros per kilowatt of peak output and a maximum of 6,000 euros, for the solar power storage system there is 250 euros per kilowatt hour of usable storage capacity and a maximum of 3,000 euros. This means that the amount of the subsidy depends on the scope of services of the installed PV system and the solar power storage system and is capped.

What consumer advocates and industries say

Gregor Kolbe from the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations criticized: “Only owners of owner-occupied residential buildings will benefit from the new funding program – i.e. exactly those who tend to earn more and have already benefited from other subsidies, for example from the e-car purchase bonus. The support is anything but social.” It is also critical that the focus is on single-family home owners and owners of apartments with parking spaces cannot take advantage of the funding.

Carsten Körnig, general manager of the Federal Solar Industry Association, said that the solar power system on the roof, a solar charging station in front of the front door and a solar power storage system in the basement formed a “dream team”. However, there is a need for improvement in the details of the funding. The association recommends that the required proof of the existence of an electric vehicle does not have to be provided when submitting the application.

Greentech Auto: “Transformation to climate-friendly mobility” is successful

A spokesman for the Association of the Automotive Industry said that in order for the transformation to climate-friendly mobility to be successful, appropriate funding programs are important, which primarily focus on the use of electric cars as mobile storage devices. However, the funding bonus for bidirectional charging devices is too low.

