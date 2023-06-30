Greentech Solar Startups boomen – 6 Mrd $ VC

Let the sun in: Big bucks for solar startups – VC volume over $6 billion Funding for green tech, climatrtech and greentech

Investment volumes in solar startups in Europe have grown to US$6 billion in the first five months of 2023, an increase of almost 400% year-on-year.

Despite ongoing uncertainty in the venture capital market, the average investment in European solar companies is at an all-time high.

One example is Hamburg-based 1Komma5°, which recently raised EUR 430 million in a Series B funding round, becoming Germany’s newest unicorn. finanznachrichten.de

Solar startups particularly promising

Solar startups particularly promising

A Greentech Solar Startup is a company that develops and offers innovative technologies and solutions in the field of solar energy. The main goal of such a startup is to promote clean and renewable solar energy while reducing the environmental impact of traditional energy sources.

A Greentech Solar Startup can offer different types of products and services. This includes, for example, the development and production of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems for generating electricity from solar energy. Such companies can also research and develop innovative technologies to improve the efficiency of solar systems, develop energy storage solutions or offer intelligent energy management systems.

Greentech solar startups strive to promote sustainability and environmental compatibility. They play an important role in promoting the energy transition and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. By developing and implementing solar technologies, they help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

These types of startups often rely on investment and support to develop, scale, and bring their technologies to market. They may receive financial support from governments, venture capitalists, venture capital firms or other investors to further their innovative ideas and technologies.

Overall, Greentech Solar Startups are helping to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and cleaner energy future by embracing solar energy as one of the key renewable energy sources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

