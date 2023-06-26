Home » Greentech startup 1Komma5 cracks a billion euros
Greentech startup 1Komma5 cracks a billion euros

Full of energy: The German greentech and energy start-up 1Komma5 Grad raised 215 million euros in a financing round and has become a unicorn with a valuation of over one billion euros just 23 months after it was founded.

The company plans to invest the fresh capital in the technology for connecting electricity production, consumption and trading. In addition, further acquisitions are planned, especially in European countries.

Founded in Hamburg in July 2021, the start-up wants to help achieve the goal set in the Paris climate agreement at the end of 2015 of limiting global warming to 1.5 percent compared to the pre-industrial age.

1Komma5° sees itself in the rapidly growing group of clean techs and green tech startups – these are young companies that want to increase efficiency and productivity with “clean technologies” and services while reducing emissions and conserving resources.

The investors include well-known companies such as G2VP, Porsche Ventures, Haniel, Eurazeo and b2venture. 1Komma5 Grad plans to increase sales to up to 600 million euros in 2023 and is planning further acquisitions in Spain, Italy, Austria and Switzerland. handelsblatt.com

