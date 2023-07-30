Greentech startup Aleph Farms and Migros bring artificial beef to Switzerland

Cultured Meat on the rise: After official approvals for laboratory meat in Singapore and the USA, Switzerland is now probably in the starting blocks.

The Israeli greentech company Aleph Farms has applied for approval for artificial beef in the Alpine Republic. The steaks are to be offered together with the trading company Migros.

Cultured Meat was approved in Singapore in 2020, and the startups Good Meat and Upside Foods have received approval for cultured chicken in the USA.

Greentech Switzerland: Real animal meat – but not from living animals

Ivo Rzegotta from the Good Food Initiative organization sees conflicting signals in the EU when it comes to meat alternatives and hopes for a coherent strategy.

FoodTech: Produce meat without conventional animal husbandry and slaughter.

Cultured Meat, also known as “cultured meat”, “in vitro meat” or “cell culture meat”, is an innovative technology aimed at producing meat without traditional animal husbandry and slaughter.

It is real animal meat, but it does not come from a living animal, but is grown in the laboratory from animal cells.

Cultured Meat: Cells are cultured in bioreactive containers

The process of making cultured meat begins with the removal of a small amount of animal stem cells from a living animal, usually without harming or affecting the animal.

These cells are cultured in a bioreactive container where they multiply and grow into muscle tissue. The muscle tissue then forms the meat that we use in the food industry.

Environmentally friendly alternative to conventional meat production

The main advantage of Cultured Meat is that it is a much more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meat production. It requires less land, water and forage, and it produces significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Also, it could potentially help alleviate some of the ethical concerns surrounding animal husbandry and slaughter.

Although the technology is promising and has already made some advances, cultured meat is not yet available on a large scale in the market.

There are still some challenges that need to be addressed, such as scaling production, reducing costs, and ensuring the safety and quality of the product. However, this technology is expected to evolve over the coming years and potentially become an important component of future food production.

