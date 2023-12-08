Home » Greentech startup Reverion receives 3 million VC for biogas power plants and energy storage
The Munich greentech startup Reverion has received funding of 3 million euros from the Federal Agency for Leap Innovations.

The funding is part of the Sprind Challenge “Long-Duration Energy Storage”, which promotes innovative energy storage solutions for the use of renewable energies.

Reverion specializes in the development of power plants that can generate electricity from biogas with an efficiency of up to 80 percent.

Reverion plans to scale its prototype for industrial use, focusing on seasonal energy storage.

In addition to the support from Spind, Reverion received €8.5 million from various investors at the beginning of the year.

